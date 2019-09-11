London debuts world’s first cheese conveyor belt restaurant

By | Published: 9:44 pm

A heaven for all the cheese lovers! If a genie magically appeared in your room and asked you to make only one wish, what would you wish for? A new restaurant in London is making sure that its customers get to hog on their favourite type of cheese and that too on a conveyor belt.

Pick & Cheese, which recently launched in Seven Dials Market in Covent Garden, has a 40-meter conveyor belt that serves a seemingly endless supply of cheese to its diners. So move over that overflowing cheese board, this restaurant lets you sit in one spot comfortably as the cheese in front of you keeps changing, letting you pick your favourite type.

Described as the “world’s first conveyor belt cheese restaurant”, the eatery offers around 25 varieties of cheese sourced from around the UK.Among the many dairy delicacies, which the diners get to choose from, include Red Leicester, Yorkshire Pecorino and Cornish Gouda. Making them all the more lip-smacking? They are served with a specially chosen condiment to enhance the taste of it.

After taking a seat at the conveyor-belt, customers can pick whatever appeals them during the never-ending cheese parade, where plates are uniquely colour-coded by price, or follow a pre-selected “cheese flight.” The dishes which are available off-belt including pan-fried angloumi and a four-cheese grilled sandwich can be ordered directly to your seat.

The eating place, which is a unique creation of the team at the Cheese Bar, a restaurant in London’s Camden Market, also holds a specially-curated wine list for its diners from natural wine retailers that diners can pair with the cheeses and enjoy a full lip-smacking meal.