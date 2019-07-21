London fancied for Mysuru feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:11 am 5:58 pm

Mysuru: The Micheal Eshwer-trained London looks set to win the HRC Cup 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 75 and above, the feature event of the races to be held here on Monday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Surprise Package 1, Vijaya Dhruva 2, Ela Harika 3

2. Lord Iisley 1, Idealist 2, Haloween’s Way 3

3. Wind Striker 1, Eloika 2, Divine Retribution 3

4. London 1, Andermatt 2, Tremendous 3

5. Brabourne 1, Travieso 2, Kodiac Queen 3

6. Good Earth 1, My Queen 2, Octavius 3

Day’s Best: London.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

