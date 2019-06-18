London holds edge in Mysuru feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:15 am 5:53 pm

Mysuru: The Micheal Eshwer-trained London holds an edge over others to win the Stewards Trophy 1200 metres, a handicap for horses, rated 75 and above, the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday. False rails are up.

The first race starts at 2 30 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Tarek 1, Time Lover 2, Airvelocity 3

2. Safe Bet 1, Music Girl 2, Pikachu 3

3. Frosted 1, Al Dorado 2, Wind Striker 3

4. Space Ship 1, Excelonce 2, Reanna 3

5. London 1, Constantine 2, Korol 3

6. Warlock 1, Monte Greco 2, Salute 3

7. Roosevelt 1, Greek Goddess 2, Anteros 3

Day’s Best: Tarek.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

