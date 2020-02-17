London Met, hub of creative activity

By | Prof. KP Singh, | Published: 12:46 am 3:42 pm

One of London’s oldest educational institutions with roots going back to 1848, London Metropolitan University commonly known as London Met is a public research university in London, England. Based in one of the world’s most exciting capital cities, London Met is home to a diverse community of inspiring and determined learners, teachers, and innovative thinkers. Established in 2002, London Metropolitan University is associated with the International Association of Aviation Personnel Schools, Universities UK, the Association of Commonwealth Universities, and the European University Association.

Located in the centre of London, the University has three campuses and is comprised of six schools: the Cass School of Art; Architecture and Design in Aldgate; the School of Business and Law in Moorgate; the Schools of Computing and Digital Media; Human Sciences; Social Professions and Social Sciences in Holloway. The university offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. There are total of 12,145 students; the undergraduate programme consists of 9,400 students and about 2,745 students are under the postgraduate programme. The courses at the university are taught by well-experienced faculty members; they take students for industrial visits for practical knowledge and exposure.

A hub of creative and intellectual activity where both students and academics contribute to the thriving learning environment, studying at London Metropolitan University enables a student to do something he/she loves. So, whether it is becoming a computer engineer, artist or entrepreneur, employability is at the heart of its curriculum to help a student to get that dream job on graduation. LMU has invested heavily in its facilities, and now owns several state-of-the-art research centres. The university’s “superlab” has more than 280 workstations, with additional specialist laboratories for fields including sport science, phlebotomy and virology. Media students have the opportunity to work in a newsroom with its own radio station, while law students have access to a mock courtroom.

London Metropolitan University is a vibrant and diverse university with a mission to transform lives through education. Work-related learning is a key focus and many courses are accredited by professional bodies to ensure that students have the skills and knowledge needed for successful careers. Its campuses in Islington and Aldgate are easy to access by public transport. The International Office and International Programmes Office offer advice, counselling and support to international students on all manner of issues from childcare and disabilities to immigration and religious worship. The international support available at LMU is among the most comprehensive in the country and has won awards for excellence. The University also has a strong culture of research. Over two thirds of the research submitted to the most recent Research Assessment Exercise was judged to be “internationally recognised”, “internationally excellent” or “worldleading.”

RANKING