London police acted negligently in Sriharsha’s missing case: father

Khammam: S Uday Pratap, father of Sanne Ujwal Sriharsha, who went missing last month in London, has accused the London police of acting in a negligent manner with regard to his son’s missing case.

He also expressed doubts over the efficacy of DNA analysis of the samples collected from his son’s body found on Beachy Head, Sussex in UK. The police have only said that the DNA test matched but did not provide the profile of the DNA analysis, he said, adding that London police did not allow the family members to see the body.

Speaking to the media here, he hinted that investigation by London police into his son’s missing was not proper, and complained that the police there had not even collected the call data of Sriharsha’s mobile phone and the same was the case with his bank account in London.

‘The police in London gave lame excuse that the phone was not unlocked’, he stated.

He said he had met with DGP M Mahender Reddy, apprised him about the matter and urged that DNA test be carried out again by forensic experts in Hyderabad after the body arrives in Hyderabad on Thursday or Friday.

Pratap said he had also consulted a forensic lab in the city in the State capital in that regard and said Sriharsha’s body would be brought to Khammam after the DNA samples are collected.

