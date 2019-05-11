London police arrest man for murder of Hyderabadi

By | Published: 7:58 pm

Hyderabad: The Thames Valley police have arrested one person, Aqib Pervaiz, 26, on charges of killing Nadeem Uddin Hameed Mohammed, a man from Hyderabad.

Mohammed, 24, a resident of Noorkhan Bazaar here suffered fatal stab injuries in the car parking area of Tesco supermarket in Wellington Street, Slough, on Wednesday afternoon.

An update on the website of Thames Valley police stated: “Thames Valley Police has charged a man from Slough with murder. Aqib Pervaiz, aged 26, of Rochford Gardens, Slough, was charged this evening May 10, with one count of murder. It is in connection with an incident in Slough at 12.32pm on Wednesday (8 May), which resulted in the death of 24-year-old Nadeem Uddin Hameed Mohammed, from Southall, in the car park of Tesco in Wellington Street.”

Pervaiz appeared at the Reading Magistrate’s Court, and was remanded in custody. He is due to appear before the Reading Crown Court on Monday.

Postmortem tests show Mohammed died from a stab wound to the chest, Thames Valley Police said, adding that the victim’s family had been informed of the arrest.

