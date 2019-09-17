London police confirm Sriharsha’s death

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Khammam: London police have confirmed the identity of the body found on the beach of Beachy Head, Sussex, on September 1, to be that of Sanne Ujwal Sriharsha who went missing in England last month.

The 24-year-old Sriharsha, son of Khammam BJP district president Sanne Uday Pratap, who went to London in September last year to pursue MS (Artificial Intelligence) at Queen Mary University of London, was reported missing on August 23.

The last time Sriharsha contacted his family was on Aug 21 morning when he spoke to his mother. But when they called him over phone on August 22, there was no response. The parents left for London after the police there informed them about their missing son.

After a massive search operation launched to trace out Sriharsha, whose bag along with belongings, was found at Beachy Head cliffs, the police found a body on the sea shore below the cliffs on September 1.

Since the body was beyond recognition, the police decided to conduct DNA tests to ascertain the identity. As the DNA samples confirmed that the body was that of Sriharsha, the police completed the legal formalities and handed over the body to Uday Pratap.

Sriharsha’s body is expected to be brought back to Khammam on September 19. The cause of death was not yet clear, sources said.

Beachy Head Cliffs, is an infamous suicide spot in UK, and has claimed many lives in the past. An author Tom Hunt even wrote a book ‘Cliffs of Despair-A Journey to Suicide’s Edge’ depicting the location’s deadly attraction.

