Lonely battle for teenage warrior

By | Published: 4:26 pm

Guilin: While most of her peers are preparing for university or enjoying summer vacation, 17-year-old Howey Ou is braving intimidation and criticism in China to save the world from climate catastrophe.

In China, grassroots social movements are heavily suppressed by the government, and the movement is severely lacking in participants.

She was inspired by Swedish teenage climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, and held her own week-long solo protest in May last year outside her local government buildings, gaining international recognition. “The climate emergency is the biggest threat to the survival of mankind. I feel anxious every day about the climate and the extinction of animal species,” said Ou, an intense figure who speaks in a fast monotone, reeling off a trove of scientific data from memory.

The Chinese activist has been kicked out of school for refusing to give up her campaigning and has also faced run-ins with police, family pressure, and harsh online criticism. “After I was interrogated by the police, my parents tried to stop me by all means, such as by keeping me at home, not letting me accept interviews or take part in the climate movement, and searching my electronic devices,” she said.

Most of the time she is a lone figure, carrying hand-painted placards as people walk by, oblivious.

As her campaigning attracted attention, Ou chose to move out of her family home — highly unusual for a minor in China — and now lives in a hostel alone. “There are many young Chinese people who may only need a bit of encouragement to bravely step forward. But if my voice does not reach them… we can’t unite,” she said.