‘Long distance leaders lead with purpose’

By | Published: 1:27 am

Hyderabad: The 8th Ravi Matthai Memorial Lecture on ‘Traits of Long Distance Leaders’ was delivered by Gautam Kumra, an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and the Managing Partner of McKinsey’s India office, here.

On India’s need for resilient ‘long distance leaders’ to help unlock the potential of its companies and economy, Gautam touched upon topics of what these leaders do, how they interact and who they are.

He stressed upon leadership traits of long distance leaders like leading with purpose, being lifelong learner, leading with confidence while confronting reality and having a solid personal operating model with real life examples of leaders from companies like TCS, ICICI, CISCO, Google, Amazon and Tesla among others.

Shobana Kamineni, executive vice chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited; S Ramnarayan, Professor at ISB, and others were present.

