Long road to recovery

Published: 12:06 am 11:43 pm

In the ‘Economy versus Epidemiology’ debate, what matters most is how to save human lives. As the world is reeling under the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a well-implemented lockdown is the best option before India to check the virus spread and flatten the curve. The nations, which initially underestimated the importance of social distancing and lockdown are now facing the brunt. If India had not moved in early and imposed the 21-day lockdown, things would have turned catastrophic and unmanageable, given the grossly inadequate healthcare infrastructure. The lockdown period has not only helped in preventing rapid community transmission of Covid-19 but also gave the authorities enough breather to plan strategies for the crucial weeks ahead. These strategies must essentially focus on expanding the testing, quarantining and treating the patients, besides ramping up the hospital infrastructure to handle the rush of cases and procuring the necessary protection equipment, masks and ventilators. There is no doubt that a complete lockdown in a country like India would bring the economy to a grinding halt and hit the informal sector and the poor very hard. However, the immediate concern is preventing large-scale deaths by breaking the virus chain. It is possible only by total lockdown and maintaining strict social distancing. As Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao forcefully put it, the country can repair the damaged economy but cannot bring back the lives of people. The Chief Minister is right in advocating extension of the nationwide lockdown by at least two weeks to help consolidate the gains already made.

The pandemic has thrown up unprecedented global challenges. The experiences of other countries show that timely interventions focusing on social distancing, personal hygiene and sanitation would hold the key to winning the battle against the virus. India must keep long-term interests of the people in mind while planning the strategies. Sudden lifting of the lockdown and opening of the markets may serve short-term interests of the businesses but could prove dangerous. All the good work done by the Centre and State governments during the three-week lockdown period would go down the drain if it is lifted at one go. The shutdown comes with a huge economic cost but public health and safety must get topmost priority. India doesn’t have the advanced healthcare systems of Europe or the United States nor does it possess the Chinese model of absolute state control. It also lacks technological or organisational capacity to aggressively test every single person with Covid-19-like symptoms and quarantine everyone who tests positive, like how Taiwan, South Korea and Singapore did. Lockdown and social distancing is the appropriate model for the country. Over the next few weeks, testing and treatment facilities must be ramped up.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .