Long wait is finally over for the top shuttlers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The players were back on the court but this time they had to follow a few procedures like temperature check-up, sanitising of hands, shuttles and racquets. Welcome to the training session in Covid-19 times.

“Finally back to the training centre after a very long time, good feeling,” tweeted B Sai Praneeth, the World Championship bronze medallist, after his first practice session at the SAI-Pullela Gopichand badminton Academy in Gachibowli on Friday morning.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) had informed on Thursday that Olympic hopefuls, all foreign coaches and sparring partners had been given the green signal to commence training at the academy. The camp resumed on Friday, after a long lay-off of nearly five months ever since the lockdown was declared in March.

Praneeth practised with a sparring partner as the newly appointed coach Agus Dwi Santoso watched the Indian shuttler from a close angle. Santoso for the first time interacted with the players after taking charge in March. With the lockdown declared in March, Santoso did not have the opportunity to train the Indians.

“It is always a nice feeling to be on the court. I think it will take a few days before I get into a rhythm,” said Praneeth.

Earlier, World champion PV Sindhu was the first to arrive at 6 am. She came to the court along with her father PV Ramana. She played for 90 minutes. Korean coach Park Tae Sung was at hand to watch Sindhu play on the court. “I’m happy the way the first day’s session went by. I could hit the shuttle confidently,” she said.

Sindhu said she is ready for the new challenges. “We never expected this long break to happen. It was frustrating at the start but then we learned to come to terms. It is a test of a different kind.”

During this long break, Sindhu began to dabble and relish painting. “It was something that helped me to relax during this long break. It gave me a lot of satisfaction.”

She further added she will continue to train and practice at SAI-Gopichand academy in the morning before undergoing fitness training under Srikanth Verma at the Suchitra Academy.

Sikki Reddy was the lone doubles player at the academy. “We had to sneak through the back door. There were a lot of restrictions and a lot of sanitisation was done. But I’m happy that I’m back on the court,” said the doubles specialist.

Meanwhile coach Gopichand said it was good to see some practice finally at the academy. “We had never closed the academy but thanks to Covid-19, it disrupted the entire programme. The longest period of time that we closed was for 24 hours in the past but never for this so long.”

According to Gopichand it will take little more time for the rest of the five shuttlers to join the camp. “Srikanth is in Vijayawada and hopefully the rest of the shuttlers should join the camp by next week.”

The coach said he was happy with the fitness of the players. “They looked good though a little bit rusty because of the long break. I’m happy to see them coming back on the court.”

As there are no tournaments in near future, Gopichand pointed out that he was not in a hurry to go in full hog. “I would like the players to enjoy the practice sessions as the next international schedule is the Thomas and Uber Cup in October. Most of the players will practice with sparring partners.”

Gopichand added that they will strictly follow the SAI and SATS guidelines as far as the SOP is concerned. “The health of the players is very important for us and all SOP will be followed strictly.”

On Day One, Sindhu, Sai Praneeth, Sikki Reddy joined the camp while Saina Nehwal, Ashwini Ponnappa, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and Kidambi Srikanth will join shortly.

The media was denied entry as a precautionary measure.

