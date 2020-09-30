Long way to go

Focus must be on universal access to public health infra to improve quality of life

By | Published: 12:00 am 11:51 pm

At 69.4 years, India’s average life expectancy has registered almost a 20-year jump from 49.7 in 1970-75. While this is a creditable achievement, poverty and social inequalities remain a major scourge. Policymakers must focus on reviving the economy and universal access to public health infrastructure to improve the quality of life of people. A closer look at the latest figures, released by the Census and Registrar General’s Office, reveals a clear link between poverty and life expectancy in the country. The People in Delhi, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu with lower incidence of extreme poverty live longer than the national average. Poorer States like Chhattisgarh, UP, MP, Assam, Rajasthan, Bihar and Jharkhand drag down life expectancy. Despite India’s progress in reducing child mortality at an annual rate of 4.4% from 1990 to 2018, the consequent benefits have not been shared equally by male and female children. The mistreatment and neglect of girl children, differential access to healthcare and nutrition are among the factors. Any strategy to increase the average life expectancy in India will require a two-pronged approach: one with a greater focus on reducing infant mortality attributed to preventable causes and the other to fight against the prevalent discrimination against the girl child. A child in India has a lower chance of survival at birth compared with a one-year-old. Broadly, this means the mortality risk for people is the highest in the first year of life.

According to the United Nations data, India had the highest number of neonatal deaths in absolute terms in 2019, with an infant mortality rate of 30 deaths for every 1,000 live births. Given the socio-economic factors that are unique to India, the first year after birth is a precarious time when a child faces many threats due to non-institutionalised births, illnesses, low degree of immunisation, poor breastfeeding practises and nutrition and complications at birth. In States like Bihar and Jharkhand, the average life expectancy at birth for males exceeds that of females, indicating gender discrimination and an anti-female bias in child survival. The infant mortality rate largely correlates with life expectancy. For instance, Kerala’s IMR is 7 per 1,000 live births while it is 48 in Madhya Pradesh, 43 in Uttar Pradesh and 41 in Assam. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is playing havoc with the lives and livelihoods of people as the healthcare service sector is overstretched. Immunisation and supplemental nutrition schemes have slowed down in many States while treatments for diseases other than Covid-19 are becoming increasingly difficult to access. The loss of incomes has aggravated the nutrition deficiency among people. This calls for urgent public health intervention to tide over the crisis.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .