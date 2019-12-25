Longer exposure to obesity linked with increased risk of type 2 diabetes

By | Published: 8:11 pm

According to new research, cumulative exposure to obesity and earlier development of obesity could be linked to increased risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D). The study was published in the journal Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]). The study is by Dr Juhua Luo, School of Public Health, Indiana University, Bloomington, IN, USA, and colleagues.

Although obesity is a well-established risk factor for T2D, little is known about the relationships between the age of onset of obesity and cumulative exposure to obesity and the risk of T2D, especially among young adults.

In this study, the authors used data from the Australian Longitudinal Study on Women’s Health (ALSWH) to identify body mass index (BMI) trajectories over the early adult life course. They then examined the relationship between distinct BMI trajectories and the risk of T2D. Also investigated were the associations between timing of obesity onset, obese-years, and T2D.