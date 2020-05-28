Loo Cafe 2.0 public toilets in Hyderabad from June 1

By | Published: 3:41 pm

Hyderabad: Ixora FM, which introduced the Loo Cafe concept in Hyderabad, has now upgraded its facilities, specially focused at improving sanitization during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and is set to launch ‘Loo Café 2.0’ public toilets from June 1.

Dubbed ‘Loocafe-2.0’, the focus is now on offering sanitized, disinfected and cleaner options in the backdrop of the pandemic.

Abhishek Nath, CEO, Ixora FM and founder, Loo Cafe said “In Loo Cafe 2.0, we have specially developed anti-viral and anti-bacterial toilet environment that is ISO, FDA and CE Certified. The Covid-19 pandemic has brought in loads of challenges and this is where we brought in the concept of Loo Cafe 2.0, which is a revolution in public toilets during the pandemic”.

The main focus on Loo Cafe 2.0 will be to maintain physical distancing, proper sanitization from outside to inside, ensure hygiene for women, minimize any health risk at the public toilet, regular monitoring and cleaning schedules and to develop and antiviral and antibacterial and luxurious loo solutions, he said.

“Often in public toilets, women and children need special considerations to stay protected from harmful germs, which gets overlooked. We with Loo Café 2.0 have taken a step ahead to ensure hygiene for women along with men, with high comfort level,” he said in a press release here.

In Loo Café 2.0, individuals get sanitized through specially designed zero chemical mist nozzles and water pumping system. The concept also focuses on shoe disinfection through specially designed horizontal perforated surface that removes dust from shoes, with its high-end vacuum beneath, even before entering the toilet.

The loo uses copper door-handles and knobs to prevent the transmission of harmful germs via surface transmission. The specially designed door knobs, handles and WC Seat are self-disinfected and prevent any kind of germs, virus and bacteria by exposing them to UV rays. The floor hygiene system is equipped with a 30 minute self-disinfecting method.

The company said special focus was also on to ensure that the water available in the toilets was safe. “You don’t need to hesitate while washing your hands, as at Loo Café 2.0, we maintain the specially designed World’s First Public toilet water system that convert normal water into 2.5PH chemical-free, Anti Viral & Anti Bacterial water.”

“Mobiles have become an essential part of our life, and most of us frequently use it while using the toilet. But we forget that mobile phones are a castle of germs and bacterias. As your overall safety is our concern, Loo Café 2.0 allows you to disinfect your smartphone with sanitation POD with UV lights,” according to the statement from Ixora FM.

