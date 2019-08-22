‘Look and Act West Policy biggest success of Modi govt’

By | Published: 12:21 am

Warangal Urban: The “Look and Act West Policy”, which seeks to strategically engage and expand the collaborative matrix with the Middle East especially GCC countries and Israel, have acquired an unprecedented depth and is possibly the biggest success of the Modi government’s foreign policy, said former ambassador Anil Trigunayat.

The Prime Minister’s travels to all our neighbouring countries several times over and his interpersonal touch with his counterparts have provided an unusual comfort level and understanding which will reinforce ties in the bilateral, sub- regional, regional and multilateral context, he added.

Delivering a lecture on “India’s changing and challenging neighbourhood” at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal campus on Thursday, Anil said India has consistently followed a policy that an economically stronger neighbour was an asset to its own security. But it had its share of difficulties in maintaining the relationships at a comfortable level with the neighbours at one time or the other. He observed that SAARC itself had become hostage to Indo-Pak rivalry given Pakistan’s continued recourse to terrorism as a tool of state policy against India and stressed on newer definitions of neighbourhood.

“China with its global ambitions and Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as well as the ‘String of the Pearls’ strategy in the South Asian region has created immense challenges to India through its cheque book diplomacy and expeditious project execution style. On both these counts India has lot to catch-up since most of her neighbours with the sole exception of Bhutan have bought into the Chinese bait and pie especially for the BRI where India has sovereignty concerns . Hence more work with new strategies needs to be done,” he observed.

The lecture was part of the Ministry of External Affairs outreach programme. NITW director Prof N V Ramana Rao, Dean Prof K V Jaya Kumar, MP (Rajya Sabha) V Lakshmikantha Rao and others were present.