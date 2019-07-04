Look at Telangana, ‘closer home’ for inspiration: Economic Survey

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: The Economic Survey 2018-19, released by the Central government on Thursday ahead of Friday’s Union Budget presentation, makes special mention of various initiatives undertaken by the Telangana government. With reference to the State government’s comprehensive household survey, the report describes it as a programme that “gives a flavour of the potential benefits of integrating datasets.”

Referring to the best practices in Britain and the United States on use of such integrated datasets, the Economic Survey says “similar learning from closer home” can be found in the Government of Telangana’s effort.

The report stresses the importance of such use of data saying: “It can serve as the stones that enable one to cross the river,” adding that “governments already hold a rich repository of administrative, survey, institutional and transactional data about citizens, but these datasets are scattered across numerous government bodies.”

Using information embedded in these distinct datasets would enable governments to enhance ease of living for citizens, enable a truly evidence-based policy, improve targeting in welfare schemes, uncover unmet needs, integrate fragmented markets, bring greater accountability in public services, generate greater citizen participation in governance, etc., the report says.

Though the survey appeared to point to the Samagra Kutumba Survey while calling it ‘Samagra Vedika,’ the document pointed out that the initiative links around 25 existing government datasets using a common identifier – the name and address of an individual. Seven categories of information about each individual were linked in this aggregation exercise – crimes, assets, utilities, subsidies, education, taxes and identity information. Each individual was then further linked to relatives such as spouse, siblings, parents and other known associates.

In Chapter 4 of the Economic Survey – Data “Of the People, By the People, For the People” – the report praises the checks and balances put in place as part of this exercise by Telangana to protect the privacy and prevent any tampering of data. In its special mention titled ‘Federalism in learning among governments: Telangana Government’s Samagra Vedika initiative,’ the Economic Survey says “The Telangana government’s data integration also puts in place all the necessary safeguards to preclude any tampering of data or violation of privacy. The right to add or edit data in the database varies by Ministry or department. A given department can only write data for select fields. The motor vehicles department cannot, for instance, manipulate data relating to education, even though it can view the data.”

Commitment to electric vehicles

And in Chapter 9 – Enabling Inclusive Growth through Affordable, Reliable and Sustainable Energy – the Economic Survey stresses the need for the country to move towards the next generation in sustainable mobility through the use of electric vehicles. “Telangana,” it says, “has targeted 100 per cent electric buses for intracity, intercity and inter-State transport for its State Transport Corporation.”

In comparison, according to the report, “Andhra Pradesh has set a target of 10 lakh EVs by 2024 while Kerala has set a target of 10 lakh EVs by 2022. Maharashtra has announced its draft EV Policy, 2018, to increase the number of registered EVs in the State to 5 lakh.”

Minimum wages

On this front, the Economic Survey places Telangana at Rs 327, more than double the national floor level minimum wage of Rs 176 and ahead of States such as Gujarat (Rs 304), Punjab (Rs 311) and Andhra Pradesh (Rs 312). The highest minimum wage is credited for Delhi at Rs 538 while the Central government’s minimum wage is placed just after Telangana at Rs 336.

Growth rates

With reference to net State Domestic Product at 2011-12 prices, the report says Telangana’s rose from Rs 3,25,139 crore in 2011-12 to Rs 7,88,566 crore in 2018-19. The Per Capita Net State Domestic Product, on the same basis, rose from Rs 91,121 in 2011-12 to Rs 2,06,107 in 2018-19.

