Look what celebs are up to

Celebrities in the time of coronavirus have much too much time on their hands. As the world grapples with the pandemic at a level playing field, watch them do more relatable activities like playing with pets, cooking, fitness or even just lounging about the couch!

Here’s a look at what some of your favourites are up to while being in self-quarantine.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: The queen is seen spending some quality time with hubby Saif Ali Khan and little Taimur. There was a picture of Kareena happily “Instagram”-ing while Saif was reading a book.

Vicky Kaushal: The current heartthrob of Bollywood never compromises on his fitness agenda, even while in quarantine, as he stocks up on weights, dumbells and fitness equipments.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: The crossover star has a simple message for us as she shares some cuddle time with her furry friends.

Alia Bhatt: The young star is either chilling at home with her girls or has her nose in a book.

Kirti Kulhari: She asks everyone to embrace a “fighting spirit” to battle the Covid-19, while enjoying her cuppa at home.

Shreyas Iyer: The rising star of Indian cricket team has a simple-yet-powerful message of staying safe.

Shilpa Rao: The talented singer is all up for staying at home, listening to music and making most use of the alone time.