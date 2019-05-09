Look what’s hot on wheels’ front

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Best-selling passenger vehicles in 2018-19

Maruti Suzuki India’s (MSI) entry level hatchback Alto was the best-selling passenger vehicle model in India in 2018-19, leading the pack of the auto major’s models that grabbed seven places in the top 10 list, according to industry data.Three models from the stable of Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) also made it to the list of top 10 selling PVs, the latest data by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed.The list clearly showed the dominance of the two companies in the Indian passenger vehicle (PV) market. The Alto retained its number one position by selling 2,59,401 units in 2018-19 as against 2,58,539 units in the previous financial year. The compact sedan Dzire stood second while its premium hatchback Swift moved up a spot to the third position. Another of MSI’s premium hatchbacks, Baleno stood at the fourth position and the compact SUV Vitara Brezza moved up two places to take the fifth position.On the other hand, HMIL’s premium hatchback Elite i20, entry level car Grand i10 and the popular SUV Creta occupied the sixth, seventh and eighth positions. While MSI’s small car Wagon R was the ninth best-selling PV model in 2018-19, the auto major’s another compact model Celerio completed the list by retaining the tenth position, SIAM said.

Jaguar XE enthrals city with its agile appeal

After a successful series of drive events, Jaguar’s Art of Performance Tour held in Hyderabad recently gave customers a dynamic drive experience. The experiential event held at Kartainment Track – Rajiv Gandhi International Airport near Shamshabad, Hyderabad, hosted a series of specifically designed track activities that allows Jaguar cars to showcase theatrical drama and appealing performance which truly excites the senses.

These three track activities, namely speed-run, slalom exercise, and lane change and brake test, highlight the stellar agility and responsiveness offered by each Jaguar car. The entire range of Jaguar vehicles – XE, XF, XJ, F-PACE and F-TYPE – was made available for guests to try out these exciting tests under the guidance of trained Jaguar instructors.

The Jaguar range in India includes XE (starting at Rs 40.61 lakh), XF (starting at Rs 49.78 lakh), F-PACE (starting at Rs 64.64 lakh), XJ (starting at Rs 102.58 lakh) and F-TYPE (starting at Rs 90.93 lakh). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in India. Further details on the luxury car and its multiple models are available on the Jaguar India website www.jaguar.in.

MINI thrill maximised with John Cooper Works Hatch

The look of a racer. The spirit of a champion. Powerful, precise and clearly above the rest. The legacy lives on. Go-Kart feeling in its most powerful form. That’s sums up, in a nutshell, what a MINI John Cooper Works Hatch is.

Uniting energy, passion and exhilaration to deliver pure driving fun, John Cooper Works brings you the unique concept that impresses with the highest driving dynamics and substance combined with an unruly and unrestrained spirit – the racing genes that were passed on by its inventor John Cooper.

The MINI John Cooper Works Hatch is available in the following standard paintworks — Chilli Red, Electric Blue, Emerald Grey, Melting Silver, Midnight Black, Pepper White, Solaris Orange, Starlight Blue, Thunder Grey and White Silver and in the exclusive John Cooper Works Rebel Green – a modern take on the classic British Racing Green.

Built to thrill, the Hatch comes with standard upholstery Dinamica Leather combination Carbon Black/Carbon Black and in umpteen optional upholstery choices. The MINI John Cooper Works, based on the MINI 3-door Hatch, will be available for booking at an ex-showroom price of INR 43,50,000 at all MINI dealerships as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU) unit from June onwards. For further information, contact an authorised MINI dealer or visit www.mini.in.

Hyundai to launch compact SUV Venue this month

Hyundai Motor India (HML) recently unveiled its new compact SUV, Venue, which it plans to launch in India next month. The company unveiled the new model alongside the global preview of the vehicle at the New York International Auto show. The carmaker will launch the SUV in India on May 21.

The compact SUV, which will compete with the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Motors Nexon and Mahindra XUV300, comes with three engine options.The model comes with 1 litre turbo and1.2 litre petrol powertrains besides 1.4 litre diesel engine and sits below the Creta in terms of price and positioning.Being India’s first connected SUV not only makes Venue a new benchmark in the segment but also demonstrates company’s unwavering emphasis on offering the quality and feature list products to the customers, he added.Hyundai plans to roll out a host of India-specific connected features including a panic button for distress situations in Venue.

The auto major will introduce its global technology BlueLink in the Indian market with the launch of the new model and has tied up with Vodafone Idea for network connectivity.The company’s BlueLink technology comes with 33 artificial intelligence and connected features, out of which 10 have been specially designed for the Indian market. The model would also come with various features including electric sunroof, wireless phone charging, air purifier, cruise control among others.Safety features include six airbags, speed sensing auto door lock, vehicle stability management among others.