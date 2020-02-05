Look your best for your Valentine

By | Shahnaz Husain | Published: 6:47 pm

Valentine’s Day, the holiday of love is right around the corner. It doesn’t matter if you are going on a special date or just on a walk with friends and family, you would want to look and feel your absolute best with glowing skin.

Water-based moisture is key for glowing skin. Moisturisers provide a good base before applying any makeup. Moisturisers which are formulated with shea butter, dimethicone, ceramides, hyaluronic acid and aloe vera water help provide long-lasting hydration.

If your skin is clear, leave out foundation during the day. Use baby powder, or compact power. Pay more attention to the oily areas of the face, like nose, forehead and chin. Press the powder all over the face and neck, with a slightly damp sponge.

If you want to use foundation at night, choose a water-based one. Add a drop of water for a lighter coverage. Before applying foundation, apply astringent lotion if your skin is oily, or moisturising lotion for dry skin. Wait for a few minutes to allow the skin to absorb it. Next, use concealer to cover up pimples and scars, if any.

Pat it into the skin. Blending is important to achieve a smooth finish then apply tinted loose powder on top to set the foundation. Blusher comes next, or you can apply it at the end. Use powder blusher. Pink or peach blusher would suit most skin tones. Apply on the cheekbones and slightly below it. Use your fingertips to dot the area with blusher and then apply highlighter on the cheekbones.

For the eyes, use a brown eye shadow on the eyelids. Use the same brown shadow under the lower lashes, instead of eyeliner. Take a darker brown eyeshadow and apply it on the upper lid, close to the upper lashes. The entire effect will be natural. Wear a sun block for outdoor events during the day, this acts as a shield and also works as a good under base for your foundation accelerating its performance.

For a more dramatic effect, use a dark brown or dark grey eyeshadow on the eyelids close to the lashes and stroke it upwards and outwards. For the smokey eyed look, line the eyes with eyeliner close to the lashes and then smudge the eyeliner slightly with a sponge tipped applicator. And for the lips go with a soft pink or berry hue that are no more than two shades darker than your natural lip colour is a good way to keep your lips colored without going overboard.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter