Looking for your dream job?

Hello Jobseekers. After a lot of hard work and patience you have finished your education and it is now time for you to step into work-life. It’s time for you to search for your dream job and begin your journey towards working in startups, MSMEs, MNCs. All you have to do now is to choose the right platform for job search.
Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 1,85,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.
Jobseekers can check for government job alerts & private job alerts in the broadcast section in the DEET application present in the left side bar. Jobseekers can view walk-in alerts of private jobs and can contact the companies and attend interviews.
Apollo Hospitals
Position: Operations Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 6yrs
Vacancies: 20
Company: LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd
Position: Sales Executive
Location: Across Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 10
Company: Leo MarComm
Position: Inside Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 8
Company: WickedRide
Position: Inspection Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs
Vacancies: 60
Company: Asian Institute of Gastroenterology
Position: Customer care executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 50
Company: Eruvaka Technologies
Position: Field Service Engineer
Location: Vijayawada, Andhrapradesh
Degree: BE / B Tech, Diploma, B.Sc, ITI
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 5
Company: SBL Technologies
Position: Inside Sales
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 7yrs
Vacancies: 30
Company: Vilambi Solutions Pvt Ltd
Position: Graphic Designers
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 10
Company: Sales Force India
Position: HR Recruiters & Store Managers
Location: Noida, Uttar Pradesh
Degree: BE / B Tech, Degree, B.Sc, B.Com, B.A
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 8
Company: Suvarna Bhoomi Infra Developers Pvt Ltd
Position: Field Executives & Marketing Executives
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs
Vacancies:30
Company: InfoGrowth Pvt Ltd
Position: Process Associates (Voice & Non – Voice)
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 100
Company: Matrimony.com
Position: Telesales Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs
Vacancies: 20
Company: Blue Star Limited
Position: Shop Sales Representative
Location: Andhra Pradesh
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies: 15
Company: Cafe Coffee Day
Position: Bean Buddy – Male
Location: Across Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies:
Company: SBL Technologies
Position: Sales Officer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: BE / B Tech,MBA,Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 50
Company: PVR Cinemas Ltd
Position: Duty Manager, Cinema Manager
Location: Across Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 8yrs
Vacancies: 5
Company: Happyminds Manpower Solutions
Position: Non-Voice Process
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs
Vacancies: 30
Company: TR Training & Consulting Services
Position: Assistant Business Development, Sales Consultant
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 9
Company: Simple Solutions HRD Services
Position: Customer Care Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 200
Company: Vertice Global Pvt Ltd
Position: Machine Operators
Location: Telangana
Degree: < 10th, 10th ,B.A, BE / B Tech, Diploma, Intermediate, ITI
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 20yrs
Vacancies: 30
Company: G4S Security Solutions Pvt Ltd
Position: Security Guard
Location: Across Telangana
Degree: 10th, Intermediate, ITI, Diploma
Experience: Min. 0 yrs – Max. 20 yrs
Vacancies: 1000
Company: PVR Limited
Position: Duty Manager, Cinema Manager
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 10
Company: Hinduja Global Solutions
Position: BPO, Telecallers
Location: Kondapur, Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs
Vacancies: 30
Company: Paytm
Position: Team Leader, Field Executives
Location: Across Andhra Pradesh
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies: 60
Company: Paytm Services
Position: Field Sales Executives
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 50
Company: Kamal Watch Co Pvt Ltd
Position: Marketing Associates
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: MBA (Marketing) preferred
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs
Vacancies: 10
Company: Avonflex Pvt Ltd
Position: Marketing Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies: 10
For any queries (or) details Contact Us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: [email protected], Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: [email protected], Website: www.workruit.com
