Looking for your dream job?

By | Published: 12:25 am 10:39 pm

Hello Jobseekers. After a lot of hard work and patience you have finished your education and it is now time for you to step into work-life. It’s time for you to search for your dream job and begin your journey towards working in startups, MSMEs, MNCs. All you have to do now is to choose the right platform for job search.

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 1,85,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

Jobseekers can check for government job alerts & private job alerts in the broadcast section in the DEET application present in the left side bar. Jobseekers can view walk-in alerts of private jobs and can contact the companies and attend interviews.



Apollo Hospitals

Position: Operations Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 6yrs

Vacancies: 20



Company: LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Executive

Location: Across Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 10



Company: Leo MarComm

Position: Inside Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 8



Company: WickedRide

Position: Inspection Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 60



Company: Asian Institute of Gastroenterology

Position: Customer care executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 50



Company: Eruvaka Technologies

Position: Field Service Engineer

Location: Vijayawada, Andhrapradesh

Degree: BE / B Tech, Diploma, B.Sc, ITI

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 5



Company: SBL Technologies

Position: Inside Sales

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 7yrs

Vacancies: 30



Company: Vilambi Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: Graphic Designers

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 10



Company: Sales Force India

Position: HR Recruiters & Store Managers

Location: Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Degree: BE / B Tech, Degree, B.Sc, B.Com, B.A

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 8



Company: Suvarna Bhoomi Infra Developers Pvt Ltd

Position: Field Executives & Marketing Executives

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies:30



Company: InfoGrowth Pvt Ltd

Position: Process Associates (Voice & Non – Voice)

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 100



Company: Matrimony.com

Position: Telesales Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 20



Company: Blue Star Limited

Position: Shop Sales Representative

Location: Andhra Pradesh

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 15



Company: Cafe Coffee Day

Position: Bean Buddy – Male

Location: Across Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies:



Company: SBL Technologies

Position: Sales Officer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BE / B Tech,MBA,Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 50



Company: PVR Cinemas Ltd

Position: Duty Manager, Cinema Manager

Location: Across Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 8yrs

Vacancies: 5



Company: Happyminds Manpower Solutions

Position: Non-Voice Process

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 30



Company: TR Training & Consulting Services

Position: Assistant Business Development, Sales Consultant

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 9



Company: Simple Solutions HRD Services

Position: Customer Care Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 200



Company: Vertice Global Pvt Ltd

Position: Machine Operators

Location: Telangana

Degree: < 10th, 10th ,B.A, BE / B Tech, Diploma, Intermediate, ITI

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 20yrs

Vacancies: 30



Company: G4S Security Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: Security Guard

Location: Across Telangana

Degree: 10th, Intermediate, ITI, Diploma

Experience: Min. 0 yrs – Max. 20 yrs

Vacancies: 1000



Company: PVR Limited

Position: Duty Manager, Cinema Manager

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 10



Company: Hinduja Global Solutions

Position: BPO, Telecallers

Location: Kondapur, Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 30



Company: Paytm

Position: Team Leader, Field Executives

Location: Across Andhra Pradesh

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 60



Company: Paytm Services

Position: Field Sales Executives

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 50



Company: Kamal Watch Co Pvt Ltd

Position: Marketing Associates

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: MBA (Marketing) preferred

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 10



Company: Avonflex Pvt Ltd

Position: Marketing Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 10

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: [email protected], Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: [email protected], Website: www.workruit.com

