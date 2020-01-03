Looking forward to achieve higher goals: Cyberabad CP

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has said that 2019 was a satisfactory year and he is looking forward with renewed enthusiasm and commitment to achieve higher goals in 2020. The Commissioner thanked the police personnel for the continuous efforts to make Cyberabad a safe place for people.

“We look back at 2019 as a spectacular year with great satisfaction and look forward with renewed enthusiasm and commitment to achieve higher goals this year,” Sajjanar said, while addressing a function organised at the Commissionerate to welcome the New Year.

Appreciating the efforts of police personnel across ranks, the Commissioner said the staff should work with full commitment, dedication and determination. Next to the safety of women and children, road safety would be on the priority list in 2020. As part of this, reducing road accidents through education and enforcement, improving travel time, improving traffic response, organised traffic and road safety education to students would be imparted, he said.

“Improving Police Public Interface is our third priority. Improving the effectiveness of Dial-100 facility and improving police response among others are also given priority,” Sajjanar said. He later interacted with the staff and distributed Dial-100 badges and requested them to wear the badges.

