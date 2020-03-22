Look’s like it is being followed: Mike Hesson on ‘Janata Curfew’

By | Published: 1:28 pm

Mumbai: IPL franchise Royal Challengers Banglore’s director of cricket, Mike Hesson, is pleased to see ‘Janata Curfew’ called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi being followed in the city.

Taking to Twitter, Hesson shared a video of Bandra-Worli Sea Link without any vehicular traffic. In general days, the particular stretch sees heavy traffic.

“Have seen this view many times from my hotel room over the years but not with less than 1000 cars on it……..#India is having a curfew today for 14 hours to fight #covid_19 it’s looks like it’s being followed..#jantacurfew #modi #stayathome #corona #covid_19 #seagate,” Hesson wrote.

Abiding by Modi’s appeal to stay at home to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, citizens have restricted themselves to their houses.

Modi on Sunday urged people to be a part of the ‘Janata Curfew’ and said that it will add tremendous strength to fight against COVID-19 menace.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister had urged citizens to follow “Janata Curfew” on March 22 from 7 am till 9 pm in an effort to take on the coronavirus outbreak.

India so far has 324 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as per the Health Ministry, while four people have died due to the highly contagious virus.