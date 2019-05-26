Lose control with RJ Ayushi

By | Published: 9:08 pm 9:44 pm

A splash of water and a dash of lipstick is all it takes for RJ Ayushi from Fever 94.3 FM to get the crowd to ‘lose control’. “There are a lot of things in play that we need to concentrate on to pull off a perfect show. We celebrate every day, stick to light-hearted and fun content that gets the crowd all fired up,” she says while talking about her time in the studio.

One of her segments, ‘X Files’ gained a lot of popularity, where people had to call their ex-boyfriend/ex-girlfriend and deliver a Bollywood dialogue. “Because of this segment, we helped people patch up on the show, some even fought on a live show and there were many extra marital affairs that came into focus as well,” she adds with a laugh.

There is this belief that being an RJ means you have to sound happy all the time, which is not humanly possible. Asked if there were days when she felt sad or depressed, but still had to sound happy and how she manages to do it, she says, “Personally, I am a happy person but, on the days that I’m feeling low, I share it with my listeners. There was this time that I was just about to go live and I received a call saying my grandmother passed away. I was shattered, but I also knew that I have to go live soon. The moment I was on air, I found myself talking about her and all grandmothers in general and was amazed to see listeners calling to comfort me. It’s these little things that make the experience all the more real and special.”

Radio was a conscious and much coveted career choice for Ayushi. “In school, I was more inclined towards cultural activities like dancing and compèring,” she says. Even as a child, Ayushi was known for her quirky style of hosting a show and says that quirk was, is, and will always be her USP. It was during that time when she took a liking towards radio. “I used to listen to the RJs till late into the night and this habit of mine was what made me realise that this is what I wanted to do in life. Like some unknown force was taking hold inside of me, I just had to be behind the mic, in that studio,” she adds.

She was in her intermediate when she randomly received a message talking about an institute in Punjagutta that trains you to be an RJ “and that was my ticket to getting everything I wanted and I grabbed it with full force”. Asked if it was difficult to juggle between college and RJ training, she says, “No, not really because one — I was excited, because it was both exciting and something different, which no one was doing at that age. And second — it was challenging.”

At the age of 17, she started working for an online radio. Prior to which she hosted events. “I was 15 when I hosted a birthday party. I was paid Rs 4,800,” she shares. In a career spanning over 7 years now, she hosted radio shows, film releases, live shows, and events. She was also crowned Mrs Telangana 2019.

“It is a moment of immense joy when listeners reach out to you and make you feel special,” says the RJ who has been fondly titled as a travel companion, supermodel of voices, and female Amitabh Bachchan of radio by her listeners.