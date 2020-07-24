‘Lootcase’ kept Rasika Dugal on her toes

By | Published: 4:41 pm 5:52 pm

Before the pandemic put a full-stop to everything, actor Rasika Dugal was all set to leave for London to begin shooting for the dark comedy titled ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ to be directed by Anshuman Jha.

But now, the actor is looking forward to the release of her comedy caper ‘Lootcase’ which she says will bring some much-needed cheer in people’s lives amid the gloom. ‘Lootcase’, also starring Kunal Kemmu, is about a middleclass man who stumbles upon a suitcase full of cash in a Mumbai local and how he comes to be chased by people after the cash.

Rasika plays the wife of Kunal Kemmu’s character in ‘Lootcase’ and found it a welcome change from the serious and complex roles she has come to be known for in series like ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Delhi Crime’, ‘Out of Love’, ‘Made in Heaven’ and films such as ‘Hamid’, ‘Manto’, and ‘Tu Hai Mera Sunday’.

“The script of ‘Lootcase’ was sent to me by the director Rajesh Krishnan when I was shooting for ‘Delhi Crime’ season 1. After the emotionally draining role there, I wanted something light-hearted like ‘Lootcase’ which has a very a quirky sense of humour. Director Rajesh and writer Kapil Sawant’s wit and approach reflect in the situations and dialogues. I was excited to see how it would all be executed,” explains Rasika.

Whether it’s by virtue of the roles that she selected or luck, in a career spanning years in the industry, Rasika has managed to create a very rich and diverse body of work and shined in well-fleshed out characters. “The kind of roles and quantity of work I have had has been very overwhelming. It is also heartwarming to see the response I have received. I have nothing to complain of in the last 2 to 3 years,” adds the 35-year-old.

By her own admission, she revels in the challenge every role brings with it, whether it’s the newly-wed trying to seduce her married neighbour in ‘Chutney’ or the Kashmiri woman whose husband goes missing in ‘Hamid’.

“I don’t think one is more difficult to do than the other, whether it is drama or comedy. You have to get people to resonate with the story and character at some level. That can happen in different ways through making them laugh, or making them cry, make them feel like you touched a chord with them. What kept me on my toes during the shooting was director Rajesh’s precision about timing. Delivering that was a challenge as I was not used to comedy before. The way you work on a dramatic scene is different; in a comedy, the timing is very important to make a joke work,” admits Rasika who credits her co-stars Kunal and child actor Aaryan’s comfort in the genre that allowed her to “play off their energy”.

She is listening to podcasts which is her “latest obsession” and learning to sing. “I’m listening to this fascinating podcast called the ‘Seen and the Unseen’ and exploring the work of people featured on it,” says the math graduate from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi.

‘Lootcase’ will release on July 31 on Disney+Hotstar.

