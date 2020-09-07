Lord Ganesha: One deity across borders

The famous beloved Hindu-headed God of wisdom in India, Ganesha, is worshipped in Japanese form as Kangiten.

Faith knows no boundaries. The presence of a deity in two countries proves the claim. The famous beloved Hindu-headed God of wisdom in India, Ganesha, is worshipped in Japanese form as Kangiten.

There are more than 250 temples across Japan dedicated to Japanese Buddhist (Shingon and Tendai schools) form of Ganesha, who is locally known as Kangi-ten, Shō-ten, Daishō-ten, Daishō Kangi-ten, Tenson, Kangi Jizai-ten, Shōden-sama, Binayaka-ten, Ganabachi, and Zōbi-ten.

While Kangiten is worshipped throughout Japan, Hōzan-ji on the summit of MountIkoma is his most important and active temple. Tokyo’s Asakusa also has a temple which dates back to 8th Century called as Matsuchiyama Shoden temple dedicated to Kangiten.

Under the influence of Japanese scholar Kukai (774–835 CE), the founder of Shingon Buddhism, Kangiten first emerged as a minor deity in the Japanese Buddhist pantheon in the 8th-9th centuries CE. It was only during Heian period (794-1185 CE), which is considered a ‘classical golden age’ in Japanese history that Kangiten emerged as an “Independent God”.

Interestingly, Kangiten became God of Obstacles and hence had to be worshipped to avoid obstacles. Over time, he was prayed by merchants for wealth and financial success. Devotees offer him radish and sake (rice wine) for good fortune.

All across the Matsuchiyama Temple’s roofs, staircases and pillars, carvings and paintings of daikon (Japanese white radishes) are the main visual element that reveals the Kangiten temple. It is incredible how similar and yet different, worship of a beloved elephant God is, across countries and cultures.

— Dr. Rakhi Jain

(The writer is a Japanese language specialist and founder of Manabu Japanese Language Institute (MJLI) who has several years of working experience in Tokyo as a Tourism Ambassador for a Japanese government body.)