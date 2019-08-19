‘Lord of beginnings’ fete from Sept 2

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Hyderabad: This year, the festival to celebrate the ‘lord of beginnings’ will start on September 2 with the installation of Ganesh idols in lanes and bylanes across the city and will conclude with a grand immersion ceremony on September 12.

As the city set to be gripped in festive vibe, the police are working on ensuring the festivities conducted peacefully and without any untoward incidents.

Accordingly, the City Police has instructed the youth welfare associations willing to set up the idols to seek prior permission from the department by duly submitting the form of intimation. These forms will be available at all the police stations from August 22 to 26 and they will have to submit the forms at respective police stations before August 29.

To ensure free flow of traffic, youth and welfare associations will have to mention the place where the idol is to be installed, date of installation, immersion route and the destination point for immersion. More importantly, the police have issued guidelines on use of loudspeakers and specifically mentioned only ‘Box Type’ loudspeakers will be permitted. The sound system should not be used between 10 pm and 6 am as per the court orders.

Hyderabad Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that prior police clearance in writing from concerned Divisional Assistant Commissioner of Police should be obtained before installing the idols at public places. Further to avoid nuisance, the organisers will have to submit a ‘No Objection Certificate’, from the owner of the premises or land be it private or government land.

Warning against forcible collection of Chanda

Hyderabad: The City Police warned public against forcible collection of funds from residents and others in the name of religion and religious functions. Issuing special orders, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Monday said that forcible collection of funds is likely to create religious animosity and hatred among different communities.

The order states: “Such forcible collection of funds, whether called donation or “chanda” or by any other name should not be allowed”. Also the city police have banned bursting of fire crackers and throwing of fire crackers on public roads and at public places from 6 am on September 2 September to 6 pm on September 12.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter