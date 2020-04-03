Lord Rama coronated amid lockdown in Bhadrachalam

By | Published: 9:55 pm

Bhadrachalam: The ‘Pattabhishekam’ (coronation ceremony) of Lord Rama was performed in a spectacular manner at Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple here on Friday.

The event took place at the colourfully decorated Beda Mandapam in the main temple premises. The priests brought festival deities from the main temple to the mandapam amid chanting of vedic mantras and performed the coronation programme in a traditional way.

Vedic scholar G Murali Krishnamacharulu and main priest of the temple KE Sthalasai narrated the event in full detail to the devotees watching the live telecast. They also explained the significance of the coronation ceremony of Lord Rama.

Lord Rama was adorned with ornaments like Chintaku Patakam, sword, golden umbrella and golden ‘padukalu’ marking the occasion. Lord Anjaneya was adorned with a necklace of pearls. Prior to the programme the priests conducted a special puja in the main temple.

Every year, Governor used to attend the event and present silk clothes as per tradition. The tradition was not followed this year due to the lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

State government’s Cultural Advisor KV Ramana Chary, MLC B Laxminarayana, Endowment Commissioner V Anil Kumar and temple Executive Officer G Narasimhulu were present.

Priests perform rituals as part of ‘Pattabhishekam’ to Lord Rama at Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam on Friday.

