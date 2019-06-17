Lord Vishnu idol found during tank renovation works in Warangal

By | Published: 7:46 pm

Warangal Rural: An idol of Lord Vishnu was found in a tank during silt removal works at Bandauthapur village of Wardhannapet mandal in the district on Monday. It is believed that the idol dates back to 14th or 15th AD. Expressing happiness over the discovery of the idol, villagers said they will place the idol at the local Anjaneya Swamy temple. When contacted, Assistant Director (AD) of the State Archaeology Department, Nagaraju Pagadam said they would talk to the villagers and shift it to the museum in Warangal. The village is located about 32 km away from Warangal city.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter