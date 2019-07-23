Lords meet KV No.2 Golconda

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:24 pm

Hyderabad: Lords High School set up a summit clash with KV No. 2 Golconda in the city finals of KBD Juniors Season. In the semifinals, Lord boys outplayed Govt School Boduppal 20-14 while KV No.2 Golconda downed Delhi Public School 26-12.

The Hyderabad leg had eight schools which competed in the league stage. The final schools who made it to the league stage include Lords High School, Zilla Parishadh High School, Slate – The school, MPPS Devendar Nagar Govt School, Delhi Public School, Oasis School, Solitaire Global Schools and Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) No. 2 Golconda.

League results: Lords High School bt Zilla Parishadh High School 34-10; Slate _ The School bt Govt School Boduppal 32-8; DPS bt Oasis School of Excellence 26-16; KV No.2 Golconda bt Solitaire Global School 25-13. Semifinals: Lords High School bt Govt School Boduppal 20-14 (Top raider: P Tharun Kumar 9, best defender R Santosh 2); KV No.2 Golconda bt DPS 26-12 (Top raider: Edward Livnstaun 14, best defender: Sumandeep Prasad 3)

