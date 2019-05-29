Lorry catches fire after collision in Suryapet

By | Published: 6:54 pm

Suryapet: Vehicles were stranded on National Highway 65 near Kodad for two hours due to a traffic jam caused by a road accident involving two lorries on Wednesday. One of the lorry caught fire as it was hit from behind by another lorry, brining traffic on the highway to a halt.

The Check Post staff made efforts to douse the flames with fire extinguishers, but in vain. The incident took place at 3.30 am, but the fire tenders reached at 5 am, leaving the vehicle burning for over an hour.

The lorry that caught fire was laden with atta (flour) packets while the other vehicle was carrying lime stone. Kodad Rural Sub-Inspector Dhasharatha said negligent driving was the reason for the acident. Traffic jam was cleared after moving the lorries from the spot using cranes.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.