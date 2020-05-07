Lorry driver, 3 workers shifted to isolation centre in Jagtial

By | Published: 11:11 pm

Jagtial: A lorry driver and three daily wage labourers were quarantined since the driver travelled with a Covid-19 positive patient. They were shifted to Jagtial quarantine center on Thursday. The lorry driver from Suryapet took a cement load to Laxettipet of Adilabad district on April 30. After unloading the cement there, he took two migrant labourers along with him to Khammam. One of the labourers tested positive for coronavirus. Based on the information given by the patient, Khammam officials enquired about the lorry driver and picked up his trail.

On coming to know that the lorry driver took a second load of cement to Ibrahimpatnam of Jagtial district from Suryapet, Khammam officials alerted local revenue and police officials, who traced the driver and shifted him to the quarantine center in Jagtial. Three daily wage labourers from Metpally who accompanied him to Ibrahimpatnam to unload the cement were also shifted to the quarantine centre.

