Lorry driver killed in accident in Gadwal

By | Published: 3:42 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: A lorry driver died on the spot and his fellow cleaner was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after the lorry the former was driving rammed another truck from behind.

The accident occurred near Manavapadu village in Gadwal district on Wednesday morning when the truck was going from Kurnool to Hyderabad.

Cranes had to be deployed to separate the two trucks and to extricate the driver’s body. Traffic on the highway came to a halt for nearly three hours. The cleaner was rushed to a nearby hospital.