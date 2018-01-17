Lorry mows down two, ​more injured in ​Hyderabad

By | Published: 4:27 pm 4:29 pm

Hyderabad: A lorry that went out of control mowed down two persons, while at least two others were injured and four vehicles were damaged on the busy Vanasthalipuram-LB Nagar road here on Wednesday. ​

​According to the police, the incident was around 12 noon near the Sushma Theatre under the Vanasthalipuram police station limits. The lorry is believed to suddenly gone out of control and ran into people on the roadside, with many running helter skelter for cover.

Police, who shifted the injured victims to a local private hospital, have booked a case and are searching for the lorry driver​, who fled the spot immediately after the accident.

Further details are awaited.