Lorry overturns on highway, blocks traffic in Mancherial

By | Published: 7:10 pm 7:14 pm

Mancherial: A huge traffic jam occurred on Mancherial- Chandrapur highway after a cement-laden truck overturned resulting in diversion of traffic on the stretch at Repallewada village in Thandur mandal on Monday night. However, the vehicle was removed by the police using a proclainer on Tuesday morning.

Thandur Sub-Inspector K Ravi Kumar said the truck turned turtle when the driver of the vehicle lost control at a curve around 10 pm. As a result, the vehicular traffic came to a grinding halt on the busy road for quite sometime. After rushing to the spot, the police diverted the traffic flow via Goleti Township and Madaram of Rebbena mandal.

A case was registered against driver Kotha Rajaiah of Devapur for rash and negligent driving, and investigations have been taken up. The vehicle was transporting the cement bags from Orient Cement Factory at Devapur village in Kasipet mandal of Mancherial district to Amaravati in Maharashtra.

Motorists said the highway was battered due to rains and poor maintenance was causing inconvenience to road users. Also, the potholes on the stretch were causing road accidents, claiming many lives. They demanded authorities of Roads and Buildings to take up repair of the damaged road and take steps to prevent such mishaps.

