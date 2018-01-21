Lorry runs amok, kills one in Mahabubnagar

By | Published: 8:55 pm

Mahabubnagar: A speeding lorry rammed a bike at Jadcherla signal gadda on Sunday, killing the motorist on the spot. This is the second accident at the signal within less than ten days. The deceased has been identified as Suresh, a resident of Indupally Garavu village in Amalapuram mandal of East Godavari district. Just a few days ago, two teenage Shiv Bhakts died at the same spot while they were on their way to offer morning prayers in Jadcherla.