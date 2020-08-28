Lorry runs over 130 sheep near Gajwel

By | Published: 12:52 am

Siddipet: A negligent lorry driver ran over a herd of sheep at Komatibanda near Gajwel town on Thursday. Herdsmen, Guntupally Narasimhulu, Bikshapathi, Swamay and Satyamma, natives of Dharmareddy Pally village, were heading to a field with their livestock when the lorry driver ran over the animals, resulting in the death of 130 sheep.

Blood and mutilated body parts of the sheep were scattered over a 200-metre road stretch. The herdsmen were inconsolable. They staged a sit-in on the road demanding action against the lorry driver and compensation saying they have lost their livelihood. The Gajwel police have registered a case and taken the driver into custody.

