Losing a final will go off now for Sindhu, says coach Gopichand

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: For chief national coach Pullela Gopichand, this Basel World championship was a truly very happy moment and it had given him immense pleasure as PV Sindhu won India’s first ever gold medal while B Sai Praneeth clinched a bronze in men’s singles which was won by an Indian (Prakash Padukone) after 36 years.

“It’s been my biggest dream to have victories at this level and (PV)Sindhu has proved it once again and Sai (Praneeth) has done something which I feel phenomenal. Today we are missing Paralympians medalist. They have been inspiration and please to watch them in world championship.’’

He said on all the occasions, particular when they won two bronze, two silver, they always thought gold is possible.”Sindhu’s win was one of the biggest wins at the highest stage. For the 2016 Olympics, Sindhu was not much known. Nobody really bothered. But that is going to change for 2020 Olympics. She will be the most marked player. People will have a year to prepare and so we have to be doubly prepared. What she has done is she has really worked hard, her physical strength is better, her power game is better and her movements on the court have improved. Her strokes are working well. It needs continuity now. We need to make additions to her game. Thankfully we have a new team working behind her success. In Kim Ji Hyun (Korean coach) there is personal attention. We have trainers Srikanth who puts in hard work and others in guiding Sindhu.’

Gopichand said hopefully they will share more happiness, post Tokyo Olympics.

The coach described Sindhu’s final akin to a tennis match on grass. “For me the final as if some tennis player was playing on the grass and somebody with big serve running through the opposition. I was just thinking what was Okuhara would have to do to stop Sindhu. On that day, Sindhu was stronger.’’

The coach said the fear of losing a final will go off now for Sindhu. “The fear of losing final has gone and it is good for her now. The idea was to attack in the final and if didn’t work, we would go for Plan `B’. But Sindhu totally dominated the match and it was a start-to-finish affair.’’

