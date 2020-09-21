Lost at sea: Hawaii to Philippines   

How a surfboard led to a blossoming friendship between two surfers

Manila: When big wave surfer Doug Falter lost his board in a wipeout in Hawaii, his best hope was for a local fisherman to pick it up. He never imagined it would be found more than 8,000 kilometres (5,000 miles) away in the southern Philippines.

More than two years after watching his pale blue custom-shaped board disappear in the huge swell of Waimea Bay, Falter was alerted via social media that it had been found near the remote island of Sarangani.

And the new owner — local primary school teacher and aspiring surfer Giovanne Branzuela — was happy to give it back to him.

“When I saw the picture of it, I couldn’t believe it, I thought it was a joke almost,” Falter, 35, told AFP via Zoom.

Branzuela, who bought the badly weathered surfboard for 2,000 pesos ($40), said fishermen had found it floating in the sea in August 2018. The name of the board’s shaper, Hawaii-based Lyle Carlson, was still visible on the now-yellowish surface. Curious, Branzuela looked him up on Facebook and sent him a photo of the board.

“It turned out it’s a surfboard from Hawaii. I couldn’t believe it myself,” Branzuela, 38, told AFP via telephone.

The pair have been chatting on Facebook and Falter plans to visit the small island to retrieve his board. Falter said he wants to give Branzuela a beginners surfboard in exchange for his and show him how to catch waves around Sarangani and neighbouring Balut island.