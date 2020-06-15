Lot of pop culture today is pornographic: Joseph Gordon-Levitt

By | Published: 10:02 am

Los Angeles: Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt feels a lot of modern-day pop culture is “pornographic”.

In an interview to Sunday Times newspaper, the 39-year-old actor said that everything in mainstream culture is now objectified, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I considered myself an artist even back then. Which, I grant, was pretentious. But a lot of pop culture is pornographic. We don’t see people as people. We see them as things, and when we watch pornography we don’t see the people in the video as people either,” he said.

“We don’t think about who they are or what their lives are like. We just see them as a thing. We do that to each other in general. We put labels on people and objectify them, rather than trying to understand them as a whole person,” he added.

The actor also admitted to being “guarded” about his personal life because he doesn’t enjoy being objectified.

“I’m guarded about not putting myself out there for that sort of consumption of objectification,” he added.