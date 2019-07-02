Lot of positives for Himanshu, Lucky from Snooker World Cup

By | Published: 12:01 am 9:16 pm

Hyderabad: Representing India in the Snooker World Cup in Wushu, China, Hyderabad cueists Himanshu Jain and Lucky Vatnani put up a credible show. Grouped alongside tough opponents like China, Wales, Switzerland, Australia and Malta, they finished third in the six-member Group D with10 points. En route, they recorded victories against Australia (3-2), Malta (4-1) and lost a close match to Switzerland (2-3).

Given the quality of opposition, who had top ranked players, the cueists were delighted with the result. “The competition was very tough. We are clubbed with top teams. We have finished third, which was a very good for us,” said 27-year-old Himanshu. In the match agaisnt Wales, Himanshu recorded an upset victory over former World N. 1 Mark Williams, who is ranked third in the world now. “Defeating Mark was a memorable moment. I just focused on the frame rather than think about the result. I held my nerves and that helped me to win the frame against him.”

“The match against Switzerland was a close one. We lost in the final frame after drawling level at 2-2. China B, the eventual finalists, were a very strong team. Overall, we are happy with the performance. We were playing one of the best players and we are playing under those conditions which they are used to. It was a great experience for us. We learnt a lot from this tournament,” he said after returning from the tournament.

Lucky, the senior player, too echoed similar feelings saying their right frame of mind helped them stay positive throughout the tournament. “We always knew when we saw the group that we are playing with the best. It was going to be tough. Every match was important regardless of the scores. Till the last frame in the tournament, we wanted to give our best. We lost 4-1 against Wales. We could have been easily dejected after the loss. But we never were in that frame of mind. We wanted to fight till the end irrespective of the results.”

The final finish would have been different had they lost to Matla, but a determined Lucky gave his best to win it 4-1 for top-3 finish in their group. “The last match against Malta was very crucial. If we had lost it 2-3 or win it 3-2, we could have finished fifth or sixth. But we won it 4-1. Playing Brian in the final frame, I gave my best and won it. I fought for it. Even top teams like China acknowledged saying that it was not a small result defeating Australia and Malta who have proven players in their ranks.”

For Lucky, the attitude throughout the tournament was a key. “My focus was there throughout the tournament. It was important. When we lost to 0-5 to China, we would have gone into dejection. But that was not the case. We practiced every day and worked harder,” said the 33-year-old Lucky who got into the two-member Indian team after finishing third in the qualification tournament in UK in May along with Himanshu, Aditya Mehta. With Aditya choosing to skip the event to represent India in the Asian Snooker Championship in Doha, Lucky made the cut.

Both also acknowledged the facilities provided to them at the Telangana State Cue Association. “We came to know about the entry on July 10 and we got a good one week to practice. We now got the Star Tables at our association and that are being used in international tournaments. Practicing on them helped us,” said Lucky.

