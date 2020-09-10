Love Affair: Girl’s kin beat youth to death in Nizamabad

Sunkari Sandeep(23) is a resident of Kamtam village. On Thursday night, he died in suspicious circumstances at Ambedkar colony of Bodhan town.

Nizamabad: Suspicious death of a youth caused tension at Kamtam village of Nandipet mandal as the family members of him tried to attack on the house of the girl who was in a relationship with the deceased youth.

Sunkari Sandeep(23) is a resident of Kamtam village. On Thursday night, he died in suspicious circumstances at Ambedkar colony of Bodhan town. His parents alleged that nearly ten relatives and friends of the girl attacked their son and killed him due to the love affair between the girl and him.

Tension prevailed as the enraged kin of Sandeep attacked the girl’s house and destroyed furniture. Armoor and Nandipet police rushed to the spot and brought the situation into control. The police also set up a picket in the village to avoid any untoward incidents. Bodhan police registered a case of suspicious death and are conducting an inquiry into the incident.

