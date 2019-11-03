Love amidst the sky at Cloud Dining

By | Published: 8:08 pm

Dabbling across the cottony clouds at the height of 160 feet to experience gourmet dining is not everyone’s cup of tea.

The open air deck offers a full view of the city lights, bringing out the shutterbug in you. As we went up, the touch of the winter zephyr took us all on a hypnotic note, where unicorns and angels seemed to cross our paths. The view of the lake across the lights appeared perfect making one miss their loved one. The starry affair of Ukranian flutist and saxophone player and the echoes of the chilly winds were a match made in heaven.

If one is planning a dream proposal, Cloud Dining is a one-stop ride to pop the big question to your bae. The adventurous trip to the sky takes about an hour keeping one engaged with succulent food and tales that will never be elapsed.

