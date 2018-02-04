Love failure drives student to commit suicide in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:47 pm

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old MTech student allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Cherukupally under Jeedimetla police station limits after being dumped by her boyfriend.

The student J Chaitanya, who was studying M.Tech second year at Vellore Institute of Technology, Tamil Nadu, was reportedly in a relationship with her classmate Kishore.

According to Jeedimetla Inspector C Shankar Reddy, the incident occurred between 10 pm and midnight when her family members went for a movie.

“Though her mother, Jayalakshmi, requested her to come along with them, Chaitanya refused saying that she wanted to study. However, when they returned late in the night, the woman’s body was found hanging,” he said.

On being informed, police along with CLUES teams reached the spot and recovered the body and shifted it to Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Based on a complaint by the woman’s mother, police booked a case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and took up investigation.

Meanwhile, police recovered a suicide note from the spot in which the deceased cited ‘love failure’ as a reason behind her extreme step.

“In the note, Chaitanya mentioned that she was under depression ever since Kishore dumped her. She also stated that the disputes in their relationship were troubling her since several months and she was unable to concentrate on her studies,” he said.