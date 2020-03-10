Love Hyderabad, no fake news on WhatsApp: City Police Commissioner

By | Published: 10:57 am

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has warned administrators of WhatsApp groups of stringent legal action if they encourage and facilitate circulation of fake and disturbing videos.

“If any communal tension arises out of circulation of the videos we will identify all those responsible for creating and circulating the video. Within a couple of days we will nab them,” Anjani Kumar said.

In a tweet and later an audio message last night, he appealed to the public not to share the videos being forwarded into WhatsApp groups to create communal rift in the city. Stating that it was time to show our love for Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar asked the public to maintain the ‘Ganga Jamuni’ tehzeeb of the city and foil evil designs of forces who envy the growth of Hyderabad as a global city.

Time for showing luv for Hyd. Don’t forward any msg on WhatsApp with inflammatory content. Evil people are spreading rumours and fake news. Don’t believe them. Tell us who is doing it. Help us in exposing the enemies of peace. The strength of Hyd city is the Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb — Anjani Kumar, IPS (@CPHydCity) March 9, 2020

Anjani Kumar’s appeal for maintaining harmony and brotherhood came after a handful of videos and audio messages were being circulated by people. In a particular video a man claims of plans of some groups to stir up trouble in the city. The city police denied any such information of such plans about it.

Meanwhile Amjed Ullah Khan, MBT leader asked public not to share any videos or audio messages and report the matter to the local police immediately. “Some persons are sending videos messages of possible violence in the city. It is absolutely false message and the person who created the video appears to be from other State. I request people not to believe such videos and desist from forwarding if they receive any,” he requested the public.

