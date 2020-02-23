Lovers attempt suicide at Bhongir

By | Published: 9:38 pm 9:39 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Two teenagers in love attempted suicide atop a hill at Bhongir by consuming poison on Sunday. The two were identified as Koduri Naveen (19) and Thavota Swathi(17), both natives of Kadaveri village of Cheryala mandal in Siddipet district.

According to Bhongir police, the lovers made phone calls to their friends after consuming poison and informed them about their decision to end their lives. Then the tensed friends alerted the police through Dial 100 service.

On getting information from Siddipet police, Bhongir police traced the location of the lovers with the help of signals of their mobile phones and rushed to the spot. They shifted the couple to district government hospital by 108 ambulance.

Later, they were shifted to to Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment since their condition was critical.

Naveen and Swathi left their respective homes on Saturday evening as their parents were opposed their relationship. Naveen is working as an automobile mechanic while Swathi is a first year intermediate student.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter