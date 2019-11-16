Lovers commit suicide in Jagtial  

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Jagtial: Two degree students, who were reportedly in a relationship, committed suicide in Kathalapur mandal of Jagitial district on Saturday after their parents turned down their proposal of getting marriage. According to police, Bukya Shirisha and Lagawath Mahipal ended lives by hanging themselves from a tree on the outskirts of Kathalapur mandal headquarters.

Residents of Rajaram Thanda, both of them were studying degree and they had been in a relationship for some time now. They took the extreme step as their parents refused to accept their marriage. Moreover, Shirisha’s parents fixed her marriage with another person. By this, the despondent couple reportedly decided to end their lives by hanging. Police registered a case and shifted the bodies to a hospital at Jagitial for postmortem.