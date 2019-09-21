Lovers commit suicide in Kothagudem

By | Published: 12:52 pm

Kothagudem: A young man and woman have allegedly committed suicide at Annarupadu village of Julurupad mandal in Kothagudem district.

The dead bodies of the youngsters were found in an agriculture field on the outskirts of the village on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Gopi (22) and Sindhu (21), informed the police.

They reportedly have consumed poison to end their lives. Parents rejection to their love affair and subsequent proposal of marriage was said to be the reason for their extreme step.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter