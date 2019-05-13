Lovers commit suicide in Sangareddy

By | Published: 7:15 pm

Sangareddy: The love story of Intermediate first year and second year students ended on a tragic note when they committed suicide within hours at Chapta (K) Village of Kangti Mandal in Sangareddy district on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Ravi (20) and Anitha (18), who had just completed their Intermediate second year and first year respectively from Government Junior College, Kangti.

Anitha was also the college topper in Intermediate first year examinations.

According to police and villagers, the family members of Anitha had decided to get her married to a person from neighbouring Karnataka and the engagement was also performed recently. However, the bridegroom had decided against marrying Anitha as he reportedly got to know about the relationship of Anitha with Ravi.

Kangti Police said that some unidentified persons posted a selfie of Anitha and Ravi on Facebook following which the groom’s family cancelled the marriage. The police have launched an inquiry to find out who exactly posted the picture of Anitha and Ravi on Facebook.

Finally, the elders from both Ravi and Anitha’s families decided to get them married on May 31. Everyone felt that their love story would end on a positive note. But, hours later Ravi was found hanging from a tree in his field on the outskirts of the village on Sunday morning. Since he was going to get married before his elder brother and sister, Ravi reportedly took the extreme step unable to digest this fact, police said.

On coming to know of his death, Anitha doused herself with kerosene and set herself ablaze a couple of hours later. A case has been registered and inquiry is on.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.