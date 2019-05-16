Lovers end life in Siddipet fearing family opposition

By | Published: 7:38 pm

Siddipet: Two youngsters, who were in love, committed suicide by hanging themselves in a classroom of the Government School at Lakudaram village in Kondapak mandal, Siddipet district, on Thursday.

Kanakaiah (21) and Tara (19) discontinued their studies after Class X. Since they belonged to different castes, they feared that their families would not accept their marriage. Kanakaiaha and Tara, who left their homes early on Thursday, were found hanging from the ceiling in the government school hours later.

The incident created a sensation in Lakudaram with a large number of people from the village and neighbouring villages gathering at the school to see the bodies. A case was registered and inquiry is on.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.