Low intensity tremors detected in Palghar

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: The Palghar district of Maharashtra experienced minor tremors in the early hours of Friday, which were recorded at the seismological observatory of Hyderabad-based National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI).

According to D Srinagesh, Department of Seismology, NGRI, the tremors were of the magnitude of 3 on Richter scale and occurred around 5.13 am on Friday. “For the past few months, Palghar in Maharashtra has been witnessing some seismic activity. The tremors on Friday, however, were of very low intensity,” he said.

Since November last year, Palghar has been experiencing these minor earthquakes, described by researchers as ‘earthquake swarms’ with magnitudes that range from 3 to 4 on the Richter scale. The earthquake swarms are a series of low magnitude earthquakes occurring in a localised region and over a period of time ranging from few days to several weeks.

In fact, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) of Ministry of Earth Sciences, had set-up three local field stations for constant monitoring of seismic activity in Palghar region.

